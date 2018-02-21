(WBBM Newsradio) — Chicago Police say they have taken 1,000 illegal guns off the streets, so far this year.
The latest weapon was seized early Wednesday morning, WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
It happened at 71st and Cornell by the Metra tracks, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters.
He says police tried to stop a 28-year-old man for a minor traffic violation, and he crashed his vehicle at the railroad tracks and tried to run. Police caught him and took a loaded handgun from him, Johnson said.
With the 1,000th seized weapon, police are on par with 2017 at this time of the year.
