CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Republican Primary challenger Jeanne Ives is lashing out at Gov. Bruce Rauner over new cases of Legionnaires’ Disease at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. And the governor is defending his actions.

Ives says Rauner has not done enough to protect those housed at the Quincy home, adding that the state should immediately start moving the vets out.

“13 dead, and people keep getting sick. And the governor, who says he’s not in charge, is living down to that description. There’s nothing left to say.”

. @govrauner says he’s not in charge of things he’s in charge of, he refuses to accept responsibility for things he’s done, and now he’s taking credit for things he hasn’t done. #ILRevolution #benedictrauner https://t.co/OMKYsFu0xb — Jeanne Ives (@JeanneIves) February 20, 2018

Rauner, however, says it could be very risky to move veterans who are in fragile health. He also said the state is taking action to protect them.

“We have done everything that the national experts from the CDC has recommended. They are baffled, as we are, why we’ve had a few more cases. We will be relentless,” Rauner said. He also mentioned officials are considering all options.

During Ives’ Wednesday news conference, she was asked about Rauner’s TV ads, suggesting she is a favorite of House Speaker Mike Madigan.

“I think Gov. Rauner is nervous. Let’s face it — he’s spent nearly $4 million in just probably the last 10 days attacking me and trying to smear my record. So obviously they know that the grassroots are with me, and that the people are working for me.”