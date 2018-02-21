CHICAGO (CBS) — Niles North High School evacuated students Wednesday afternoon based on a bomb threat called into the Skokie Police Department.
Buses were sent to the school to transport Niles North students to the fieldhouse at Niles West High School, 5701 W Oakton Street. Shortly before 4 p.m., police announced school evacuation was complete.
Parents should not go to the North campus. They should pick up their children at West, police said.
“Our priority is to make sure that everyone is out of any potential harm at North,” said Niles North Principal James Edwards. “We understand that this situation will cause great anxiety for families. Please know that our first priority is to keep your children and staff safe. We will share additional information as we are able.”
Skokie Police are actively investigating. No injures have been reported.
Developing…