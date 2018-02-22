CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Aldermen George Cardenas, Ricardo Munoz, Danny Solis and Toni Foulkes say they’re endorsing Democratic challenger Fritz Kaegi.
Because assessor Joe Berrios has failed to fix a flaw in the inequitable property tax assessment system.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Berrios heads the Cook County Democratic party and Solis is a Democratic Committeeman.
But he says Berrios has to go.
“When we did the comparison on the Willis Tower and how much they got assessed and compared to what local property owners got assessed, that was a turning point for me,” says Solis.
In a statement, Berrios says the four aldermen voted for the highest property tax increase in history, while he’s been doing outreach in communities of color to help provide property tax relief.