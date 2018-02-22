(WBBM Newsradio) — Several hundred people lined up in Daley Plaza Thursday afternoon to try and win free Cubs tickets by pitching a ball through a hole in a wall.
Former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster handed over the baseballs and offered encouragement. Everybody got three tries.
“You got this. Bear down,” he said.
There were some winners.
Jean Simon of Lincoln Square was not among them.
“I missed all three of them. I couldn’t even make the ball all the way to the wall,” she said.
“I tried to throw overhanded and it didn’t do any good. Maybe I should have threw underhanded, I don’t know.”
Simon, 79, says she’s been a Cubs fan since 1950.
The Cubs say they gave away about 50 pairs of tickets.
