CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a bittersweet day for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
He was honored at the State of Illinois’ Thompson Center.
It was there last week where Commander Paul Bauer was killed.
CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports Johnson says got strength to return from Bauer’s family.
Superintendent Johnson was gracious and accommodating, taking photo after photo with all who asked. And many did.
In full uniform, he even bent over so the Jesse White Tumblers could soar over his back.
But while he was honored at the Secretary of State’s Black History Month celebration, Johnson called returning to the Thompson Center difficult.
“This was arranged quite a while ago,” says Johnson. “So something you just have to push thru difficult things and this was one of them.”
Nine days ago, Commander Paul Bauer assisting his fellow officers was shot at the top of a stairwell outside the Thompson Center.
Before coming to the Thompson Center, Johnson said he thought of Bauer and his family.
“I’d like to think I’m honoring him by being able to come back where that incident occurred,” says Johnson.
“He’s giving me the strength, and I have to be honest, his wife Erin and daughter Grace have really given CPD the strength to continue on.