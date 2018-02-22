CHICAGO (CBS) — A soggy start to the week proved to be the second largest February rain event on record for the Chicago area, with some rivers nearing or reaching record levels thanks to multiple rounds of heavy rain from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.
In total, Chicago had 2.68 inches of rain over that stretch of more than three days, according to the National Weather Service. The only rain event in February that was wetter was in 1997, when the city got 4.08 inches of rain from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22.
Chicago also had its second wettest February calendar day on record on Tuesday, when 2.1 inches fell at O’Hare International Airport, trailing only the record of 3.24 inches on Feb. 21, 1997.
The heaviest rain totals fell from east central Illinois to northwest Indiana, where 4 to 6.5 inches of rain were measured over the past few days.
Here are the rain totals for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana from Sunday night through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:
ILLINOIS 3-Day Rainfall Location (County): Amt(Inches) Reports St Anne (Kankakee)...........................5.73 (3) Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois).......................5.20 (3) Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois)....................4.74 (3) Crete 3E (Will)..............................4.56 (3) Paxton (Ford)................................4.52 (3) Momence (Kankakee)...........................4.26 (3) Paxton (Ford)................................4.25 (3) Wilmington 3SE (Will)........................4.20 (3) Watseka (Iroquois)...........................4.17 (3) Cissna Park 1S (Iroquois)....................4.17 (2) Peotone (Will)...............................4.10 (3) Streator 1WSW (La Salle).....................4.07 (3) Park Forest 1NNE (Cook)......................3.99 (3) Chicago 6ESE (Cook)..........................3.91 (2) Gibson 3WNW (Ford)...........................3.89 (3) Manhattan 2SE (Will).........................3.88 (2) Manhattan 1ESE (Will)........................3.85 (3) Manhattan (Will).............................3.82 (3) Manhattan 5ENE (Will)........................3.82 (3) Beecher 3SSE (Will)..........................3.79 (3) New Lenox 3E (Will)..........................3.76 (3) Coal City 3N (Grundy)........................3.69 (3) Marseilles (La Salle)........................3.67 (3) Morris 6ESE (Grundy).........................3.67 (3) Midlothian (Cook)............................3.64 (3) Lansing (Cook)...............................3.63 (3) New Lenox 2SE (Will).........................3.59 (3) Joliet 2n (Will).............................3.58 (3) Chicago Ridge (Cook).........................3.56 (2) Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy)....................3.56 (3) Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)......................3.56 (3) Midway Coop (Cook)...........................3.55 (3) Willow Springs (Cook)........................3.54 (3) Minooka (Grundy).............................3.53 (3) Plainfield 2SSE (Will).......................3.52 (3) Oak Lawn 2WNW (Cook).........................3.51 (3) Channahon 2SSE (Will)........................3.51 (2) Fairbury (Livingston)........................3.50 (2) Streator 4ENE (La Salle).....................3.49 (3) Morris 2SSE (Grundy).........................3.46 (3) Palos Park 1SW (Cook)........................3.46 (3) Lockport 1SE (Will)..........................3.45 (3) Countryside 1ENE (Cook)......................3.45 (3) New Lenox 4SE (Will).........................3.41 (3) Oak Lawn 2SE (Cook)..........................3.40 (2) Kankakee (Kankakee)..........................3.36 (3) Homewood (Cook)..............................3.35 (3) Park Forest (Cook)...........................3.33 (3) Oak Lawn 2NW (Cook)..........................3.30 (2) Buckley (Iroquois)...........................3.29 (2) Burr Ridge 2SW (Du Page).....................3.29 (3) Romeoville (Will)............................3.23 (3) La Grange Park 1SSW (Cook)...................3.23 (2) Worth (Cook).................................3.22 (3) Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb).......................3.22 (3) Streator (Livingston)........................3.21 (3) Joliet Lock/dam (Will).......................3.20 (3) Oak Lawn (Cook)..............................3.17 (2) Midway (Cook)................................3.16 (3) Plainfield (Will)............................3.15 (3) La Salle (La Salle)..........................3.10 (3) Morris (Grundy)..............................3.10 (3) Wheaton 2NNE (Du Page).......................3.09 (3) Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)...............3.08 (3) Lisle Morton Arb (Du Page)...................3.06 (3) Naperville 1NW (Du Page).....................3.05 (3) Dwight 4NNW (Grundy).........................3.04 (2) Plainfield 3ESE (Will).......................3.03 (2) Oak Park 2S (Cook)...........................3.00 (2) Dwight (Livingston)..........................2.96 (3) Peru 1ENE (La Salle).........................2.93 (3) Elmhurst 2SE (Du Page).......................2.91 (3) Bridgeview 1NNW (Cook).......................2.90 (3) Lincolnwood 3E (Cook)........................2.89 (2) Herscher 3E (Kankakee).......................2.88 (3) Elmhurst 1ESE (Du Page)......................2.87 (3) Woodstock 5nw (McHenry)......................2.86 (3) Aurora 4SE (Du Page).........................2.84 (3) Ravenswood Manor (Cook)......................2.84 (2) Westmont (Du Page)...........................2.82 (2) Morris (Grundy)..............................2.82 (3) Lansing (Cook)...............................2.81 (3) Ottawa 2N (La Salle).........................2.78 (3) Roselle 1ESE (Du Page).......................2.78 (3) Oak Park 1NNE (Cook).........................2.78 (3) Pontiac 1ESE (Livingston)....................2.76 (2) Bonfield 4WSW (Kankakee).....................2.76 (3) Lincolnwood 2E (Cook)........................2.75 (3) Harwood Heights (Cook).......................2.74 (3) Batavia (Kane)...............................2.74 (3) Rogers Park 2SW (Cook).......................2.73 (3) Alsip (Cook).................................2.73 (3) North Aurora 2NE (Kane)......................2.71 (3) Glen Ellyn 2SSE (Du Page)....................2.70 (3) Yorkville 2SE (Kendall)......................2.68 (2) Pontiac 1SE (Livingston).....................2.68 (3) Park Ridge (Cook)............................2.68 (3) Ohare (Cook).................................2.68 (3) Chatsworth (Livingston)......................2.66 (2) Schaumburg 2E (Cook).........................2.66 (3) Chatsworth (Livingston)......................2.66 (2) Mazon 0.5ENE (Grundy)........................2.65 (2) Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook).......................2.61 (3) Riverwoods (Lake)............................2.59 (2) Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane).......................2.59 (3) Sugar Grove 1ENE (Kane)......................2.56 (3) Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)................2.54 (3) Aurora (Kane)................................2.54 (3) Batavia 1WNW (Kane)..........................2.52 (3) Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook)................2.51 (3) Peru (La Salle)..............................2.50 (3) Geneva 1SSW (Kane)...........................2.48 (3) Batavia 2WNW (Kane)..........................2.48 (3) Joliet (Will)................................2.44 (3) River Forest 1SSE (Cook).....................2.42 (2) St. Charles (Kane)...........................2.41 (3) Palatine 1NNE (Cook).........................2.41 (3) Elmhurst (Du Page)...........................2.37 (3) Botanic Gardens (Cook).......................2.35 (3) Batavia 1WSW (Kane)..........................2.32 (3) Earlville 3S (La Salle)......................2.31 (3) Aurora (Kane)................................2.29 (3) Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook)....................2.28 (3) Barrington (Lake)............................2.26 (3) Ottawa (La Salle)............................2.24 (3) Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)......................2.21 (3) Mendota (La Salle)...........................2.18 (3) Bannockburn (Lake)...........................2.18 (2) Highwood 1S (Lake)...........................2.16 (2) Elburn (Kane)................................2.14 (2) Darien (Du Page).............................2.13 (1) Elgin 2W (Kane)..............................2.12 (3) St. Charles 6NW (Kane).......................2.08 (3) Sheridan 3SSE (La Salle).....................2.03 (2) Earlville 5NNE (De Kalb).....................2.02 (3) Lake Zurich (Lake)...........................2.01 (2) Elgin (Kane).................................2.00 (2) Wheeling (Cook)..............................1.99 (3) Lincolnshire 1N (Lake).......................1.99 (2) Ashton (Lee).................................1.98 (3) Rochelle (Ogle)..............................1.96 (2) Lisle 1SW (Du Page)..........................1.96 (1) Dixon (Lee)..................................1.96 (3) Oswego 5SSE (Kendall)........................1.95 (2) Ottawa 1NW (La Salle)........................1.94 (2) Byron 3N (Ogle)..............................1.91 (2) Dixon 3NNW (Lee).............................1.86 (2) Pontiac (Livingston).........................1.81 (3) Paw Paw (Lee)................................1.81 (3) Rockford (Winnebago).........................1.71 (2) Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)...................1.69 (2) Algonquin 1N (McHenry).......................1.65 (3) De Kalb 1SW (De Kalb)........................1.63 (3) De Kalb (De Kalb)............................1.63 (3) Cary (McHenry)...............................1.61 (2) Mundelein (Lake).............................1.60 (2) Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)....................1.54 (2) Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)......................1.54 (2) Genoa (De Kalb)..............................1.53 (2) Belvidere (Boone)............................1.53 (2) Cary (McHenry)...............................1.52 (2) De Kalb (De Kalb)............................1.52 (3) Harvard (McHenry)............................1.49 (2) Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)...................1.48 (2) Lake in the Hills 2.5W (McHenry).............1.45 (2) Roscoe 2se (Winnebago).......................1.45 (2) Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)......................1.45 (2) Rochelle (Ogle)..............................1.44 (2) Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)..................1.44 (2) Rockford 1NW (Winnebago).....................1.43 (3) Gurnee 2W (Lake).............................1.43 (2) Waukegan 2N (Lake)...........................1.43 (2) Capron (Boone)...............................1.43 (2) Amboy (Lee)..................................1.42 (2) Cortland (De Kalb)...........................1.40 (2) Sublette (Lee)...............................1.36 (1) Machesney Park 3ENE (Winnebago)..............1.33 (2) McHenry (McHenry)............................1.32 (2) Waukegan (Lake)..............................1.26 (3) Sterling 4NE (Lee)...........................1.24 (1) INDIANA 3-Day Rainfall Location (County): Amt(Inches) Reports Wheatfield 3S (Jasper).......................6.50 (3) De Motte 1NNW (Jasper).......................6.41 (3) De Motte 1SSW (Jasper).......................6.28 (3) (w9opr)Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)..............6.19 (3) De Motte 4SW (Jasper)........................6.13 (3) Lake Village (Newton)........................6.11 (3) Valparaiso 2WSW (Porter).....................5.90 (3) De Motte 6S (Jasper).........................5.80 (3) Morocco (Newton).............................5.53 (3) Valparaiso 2NW (Porter)......................5.31 (3) Wheatfield 4WSW (Jasper).....................5.30 (3) Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter).....................5.25 (3) Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter).....................5.17 (2) Mount Ayr 2NNE (Newton)......................5.16 (3) Rensselaer (Jasper)..........................5.05 (3) Remington (Jasper)...........................5.01 (3) Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper).....................5.00 (3) Hebron 4NE (Porter)..........................4.99 (3) Valparaiso 4SW (Porter)......................4.66 (3) Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)......................4.64 (3) Kentland (Newton)............................4.48 (3) Lakes Of The Four Seasons 2NNE (Porter)......4.46 (2) Crown Point 1N (Lake)........................4.44 (2) Crown Point (Lake)...........................4.44 (3) St. John (Lake)..............................4.42 (2) (w9mal)Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)..............4.36 (3) Dyer 1WNW (Lake).............................4.35 (3) Portage 3E (Porter)..........................4.25 (3) Valparaiso (Porter)..........................4.20 (3) Valparaiso 7WSW (Porter).....................4.16 (2) Portage 1ESE (Porter)........................4.15 (3) Brook 4W (Newton)............................3.92 (2) Winfield 1NE (Lake)..........................3.89 (1) Hebron 1NW (Porter)..........................3.81 (2) Griffith 1N (Lake)...........................3.75 (2) Gary 5ENE (Lake).............................3.33 (3) Chesterton 4E (Porter).......................2.70 (2) Hobart 2E (Lake).............................2.28 (2) Munster 2NNW (Lake)..........................2.18 (2)