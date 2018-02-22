White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez.(Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports)

By Dan Bernstein–

670TheScore.com senior columnist

(670 The Score) If spring training in Glendale feels like an extension of this year’s SoxFest, that’s because it can and should.

Having the White Sox’s present and future in the same place at the same time allows us to intentionally see one as the other in a way that soon won’t be possible when reality intrudes. The big league placeholders will take up the job of biding time and mostly losing games while most of the exciting material assets are dispersed to such places as Charlotte, Birmingham, Winston-Salem and Kannapolis to continue gestating.

They may trickle back to Chicago in due time or invade en masse as we experienced so memorably on the other side of town, but when the actual baseball starts, it will be up to us to follow them on live webcasts or video highlights from wherever else they may be.

So this is really the treat right now, even though it doesn’t count. Pitchers are working on their deliveries, stamina and sequences more than worrying about getting batters out, and the games feature varying mixtures of stars and scrubs depending on who got out of which bus ride that day, but those are the guys, right there. Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert and Michael Kopech and Zach Collins are in White Sox uniforms playing something that at least looks like White Sox baseball.

For fans it’s still something to see, if not yet fully believe.

