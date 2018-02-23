CHICAGO (CBS) — A mental health facility in south suburban Dixmoor was evacuated overnight, after police discovered a bedbug infestation and filthy living conditions.

Dixmoor Police Chief Ron Burge said staff at The Mothers House was nowhere to be found when officers arrived at the facility at 141st and Leavitt.

Police initially responded to The Mothers House because of complaints there was no hot water. Clients also reported they were locked inside with no staff.

Investigators confirmed they couldn’t find anyone who worked at the Value Care Center-owned facility when they arrived. Burge said, not only were disabled patients left unattended, they also were left living in deplorable conditions.

“There were bedbugs on the walls, on the floors, mattresses on the floor,” he said.

Officials said the infestation was so severe it took several hours to evacuate the 30 men inside. Paramedics could use only two ambulances to transport the men to hospitals, and had to wash and fumigate the ambulance after each trip, to make sure they could contain the infestation.

“Right now the clients, residents are receiving medical treatment. We haven’t been able to locate anybody that runs the facility. We’ve attempted to use our emergency contact numbers. No one’s been contacted, but when we contact somebody, we will do an investigation,” Burge said.

Burge said it wasn’t the first time police received a call from The Mothers House.

“We’ve gotten numerous complaints from the residents in reference to not getting their medication,” he said.

Police said there might still be women in another wing of the building. Investigators planned to return Friday morning.