CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Six middle school students from Harvey are being recognized after finding a gun on school grounds.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
The students were going to their school, Rosa Parks Middle School, when they found the loaded weapon on school grounds.
Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg says he applauds them for how they handled the situation working as a team.
“They made a very important decision which is part of making the right choice,” says Kellogg. “They positioned themselves, three children staying there to monitor the gun while three other children went to alert administration.”
The five boys and one girl were being honored at a school assembly.
The students received Black Panther tickets and an official proclamation from the city for doing the right thing.