You might. Illinois law clearly defines the responsibilities of dog owners to control and restrain their dogs and in most cases, the burden of liability is placed on the dog owner should a bite or attack occur.

Dog bite law in Illinois

The Illinois Animal Control Act (p510 ILCS 5/16:Sec. 16.p) clearly defines liability:

“If a dog or other animal, without provocation, attacks, attempts to attack, or injures any person who is peaceably conducting himself or herself in any place where he or she may lawfully be, the owner of such dog or other animal is liable in civil damages to such person for the full amount of the injury proximately caused thereby.”

While many states allow for “first bite” relief of liability, the state of Illinois doesn’t.

Dangerous animal laws

Owners of dogs deemed to be classified as “dangerous” may have additional, extensive requirements placed upon their ownership and maintenance of the animal, including, but not limited to: reinforced or confined quarters, muzzles, sterilization, added liability insurance, obedience training or other specific stipulations to care.

