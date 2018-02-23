By Bruce Levine–
GLENDALE, Ariz. (670 The Score) — White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced on Friday that highly-touted minor-league outfielder Micker Adolfo will miss at least six weeks with a sprain of the right elbow UCL and a strain of the flexor tendon in the same arm.
Adolfo, the 21-year-old outfielder, complained of soreness in the elbow and an MRI revealed the injury.
“He is out today seeking a second opinion,” Hahn said. “We do not yet have a plan for him moving forward. In the coming days, we will. As we sit here now there is a decent chance that rehab will allow him an ample time to heal. If that does not work, surgery is an option at some point. We are not there yet.”
Adolfo had a fracture to the knuckle of his pinkie finger last August but had made a full recovery in the offseason. He was ranked the 14th prospect in the White Sox system at the end of 2017.
Adolfo had a breakout last season, hitting .264 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI at Class-A Kannapolis.