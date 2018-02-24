CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Republican candidate for Attorney General Gary Grasso is joining the call for a GOP official to drop out of a legislative race.
This after slurs about race and sexual orientation he made to Grasso’s primary opponent.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports:
Several Republican officials are demanding that Winfield Township GOP chairman Burt Minor end his campaign for the Illinois House seat Jeanne Ives is giving up.
He reportedly used the N-word and a slur about lesbians in a conversation with Attorney General Candidate Erika Harold, who is African-American.
If it’s true, Grasso says, Minor should get out of the race.
“There’s no place, no time in our society and certainly not in our politics for these kinds of comments,” says Grasso.
“As you know, my litigation partner is African-American. I apologize, as a DuPage Republican, to Erika Harold for these comments.
