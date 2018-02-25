CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old is charged with a series of robberies in the CTA pedestrian tunnels in the Loop.
Dernandiez Lindsey is charged with felony robbery.
Police say he’s one of five suspects in the crimes targeting CTA passengers.
Chicago Police say the suspects surrounded pedestrians in the tunnels connecting the red and the blue lines between Monroe and Jackson.
They would show a handgun, beat the victims and steal their property.
The crimes began at the end of January and continued through mid-February.
CTA security cameras captured images four of the five images of the suspects.
Chicago Police ask that anyone with information to call the department.