CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a suspect who pushed an officer while trying to flee a traffic stop in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night.
Officers with the Area South Gang team were conducting a drug investigation in the 4200 block of South Ashland Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, when they pulled over a vehicle and told the people in the car to get out.
Officials said one of the suspects shoved a police officer, and then took off running. He made it as far as a nearby industrial park, where an officer who was chasing him fired his weapon multiple times, wounding the suspect.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
It was not clear if the man was armed, but sources told CBS 2 no weapon has been found as of Monday morning.
Police have not said if the officer who shot the suspect was wearing a body camera.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the shooting. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave for 30 days.