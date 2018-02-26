CHICAGO (CBS) — Since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, unfounded threats against schools across the country, including in the Chicago area, have been popping up.

Two Mundelein High School students were arrested Sunday for allegedly making threats against the school on social media. District leaders said they posted a photo of a handgun on Snapchat with the caption, “Mundelein ain’t ready for this.”

One of the students spoke to CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar. “I meant no harm in it — no threat,” said 18-year-old Juan Bello said.

Mundelein police, however, did take Bello’s post as a very serious threat. Both individuals involved were removed from the school pending further review by the school administration.

“I learned my lesson. I really regret what I did,” Bello said, who was charged with a class 4 felony for his role in the incident.”If I would’ve known the consequences, I would’ve thought it through and not done something like that.”

Although police and school officials have confirmed there was no weight behind the post, Monday morning brought a visible police presence and tighter security to the high school.

“My client never had the intention of doing that, and never wanted to harm anyone. He never intended on doing a mass shooting,” Bello’s attorney, Glordia Schmidt, said.

Schmidt also said her client did not create the post, adding he did share it, then quickly deleted it.

“I am so remorseful. I wish I could go back and take it all back,” Bello said.

Mundelein police said the gun seen in the post was fake, and have determined the two students had no actual plans to harm students or staff.

Bello bonded out of jail Monday afternoon.