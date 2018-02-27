(WBBM Newsradio) — The village of Deerfield may be getting closer to a ban on assault weapons.
It was the deaths of 17 people in Florida that was the tipping point for Deerfield, Mayor Harriet Rosenthal said Tuesday.
“I believe is took all of us by storm with those students being so articulate,” she said. “So, I think it struck many of us, and the the time was right.”
Mayor Rosenthal says Deerfield elected leaders will consider an assault weapons ban when they meet March 5.
It’s not clear that local municipalities can actually impose a ban — that’s something only the state can do — but Rosenthal says because Deerfield took some action on weapons five years ago, the village got a foot in the door, legally speaking.
She says the local government may now impose its own assault weapons ban.