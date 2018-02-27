CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake Park High School teenager is facing felony charges and has been placed on home detention for allegedly directing a threat at the school via social media.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said a sixteen-year-old male Lake Park High School made the threat on Snapchat.
Judge Robert Anderson on Tuesday ordered that the student be released from custody and placed on home confinement until at least March 12.
The teen was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.
On Feb. 23, authorities say, the teen sent the threatening message. Authorities were made aware of the message and the teen was taken into custody.