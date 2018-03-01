CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed, and lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were shut down Thursday afternoon near west suburban Berkeley, after several trucks and passenger vehicles were involved in a crash.

Three semi-trailer trucks and four passenger vehicles crashed near St. Charles Road around 2 p.m., blocking the inbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police.

The cab of one semi caught fire in the crash, as did at least two passenger cars.

Firefighters used a large foam truck to douse the flames, and the foam spread onto the outbound lanes.

Police said one person was killed. An unknown number of people were injured.

All eastbound lanes are closed at St Charles Rd. Inbound I-290 traffic is being rerouted off of the interstate at North Ave onto local side streets. Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.