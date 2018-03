CHICAGO (CBS) — The outbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressaway were closed near 31st Street after a person was found dead on the road.

Police and fire officials said the body was found around 5 a.m. in the local southbound lanes near 33rd Street.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear how the person died.

Illinois State Police blocked off the local lanes at 31st Street. The express lanes remained open Friday morning.