CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal investigators were on their way to Elmhurst on Friday to begin a probe of a fiery crash that left one person dead and shut down part of the Eisenhower Expressway for more than 12 hours.

Three semi-trailer trucks and four passenger vehicles were involved in a pileup around 2 p.m. Thursday in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290 near St. Charles Road.

The cab of one of the trucks was engulfed in flames, and the fire quickly spread to two of the cars and another truck.

Illinois State Police said one person was killed and three others were injured in the crash.

The man who was killed was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Follett of Munster, Indiana, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

All inbound lanes of the Eisenhower were blocked by the crash, and police rerouted traffic to North Avenue. The eastbound lanes reopened at St. Charles Road around 3 a.m.

A team of seven investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board was headed to the scene of the crash to determine the cause of the crash and to examine other factors in the accident; including fuel tank integrity, and electronic logging devices from the trucks.

1 of 3: NTSB sending team of 7 to investigate today's crash on I-290 near milepost 14 in Elmhurst, IL, involving 3 combination and 4 passenger vehicles. Team should arrive Friday afternoon. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 2, 2018

2 of 3: Team will determine probable cause, examine fuel tank integrity, vehicle compatibility, rear end collision and mitigation, integrity of electronic logging devices in crash. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 2, 2018

It is very rare for the NTSB to investigate traffic accidents. The agency said it generally investigates 20 to 25 highway crashes a year nationwide.