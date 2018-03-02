CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are on the scene at Water Tower Place after a gun was fired inside the 7th floor of the shopping mall Friday night.

Police say there were reports of a “possible armed person.” The incident stemmed from a dispute between two groups, and ended with an offender discharging a gun.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Chicago Police said the incident was clear.

No one was was reportedly stuck and no injuries have been reported, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The mall and its surrounding area have been reopened to traffic and pedestrians.

No further details were immediately available; check back for updates.