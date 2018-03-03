CHICAGO (CBS) — New details tonight in a deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.

Police say the suburban student accused of killing James Eric Davis is now in custody and charged with murder.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker caught up with a shocked friend who describe him as fun-loving.

Even his own parents had been acting strangely the day before the murder.

17-year-old Justin Leal lives just two doors from the house 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr. grew up in.

“Obviously this is shocking,” says Leal. “I used to play basketball with him.”

Davis also played basketball at Plainfield High School before transferring to Plainfield Central.

“He’s not a violent person at all. He was a nice, caring person,” says Leal.

But Davis is behind the lock down on Central Michigan University campus on Friday after he allegedly shot both his parents at a campus dormitory.

At a news conference Saturday CMU Police Bill Yeagley told of several encounters with Davis just hours before the shooting.

“He was not able to make a lot of sense. So the officers asked him to call his parents,” says Yeagley.

Davis is accused of killing his parents with his father’s gun, who was a part-time police officer in Bellwood.

17 hours after fleeing, Davis was captured near the campus after a tipster called from a train.

“One of the operators of that train noticed the subject standing near out the railroad tracks,” says Yeagley.

“I hope that he gets help,” says Leal. “It’s such a loss, especially for the Davis family.”

Authorities say they don’t have a motive for the shooting but they describe it as a domestic situation.

Sources tell CBS 2 Davis had a strained relationship with his parents and spent the last year of high school living with another family.