CHICAGO (CBS) — A man riding his bike was killed in a crash in West Englewood.

Chicago Police say the victim was 21-year-old Carlos D. Ocana-Castillo.

Authorities say around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, he was riding a bike in the 1800 block of 59th Street.

That’s when a vehicle changed lanes, struck the bicyclist from behind and drove off.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Ocana-Castillo was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died on Thursday.

Police say the Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.