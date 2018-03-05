CHICAGO (CBS) — Many New Lenox residents are opposing the towns’ proposed regional sewage treatment center, saying they don’t want a plant in their backyards.

The Village Board held an informational meeting Monday night so residents could have the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Mayor Tim Baldermann said a new plant is necessary as more homes and people continue to emerge, outgrowing the 45-year-old waste water plant. Baldermann said one option includes expanding the current plant, which is nestled in a neighborhood nook, to four times its size.

Some residents are not in favor.

“It smells. It’s worse than, like, farm animals,” said Drew Tsokatos.

Baldermann says expanding the existing plant would cost taxpayers around $125 million, whereas building a new plant further away would cost about $137 million. The crowd favorite is to break ground furthest away from homes — a plan that would cost an estimated $142 million.

The mayor expects to make a decision on an option next month. Regardless of what happens, the process to plan and build a new facility will take about four years.