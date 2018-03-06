CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old single mother was killed Tuesday morning in a high-speed crash in west suburban Berwyn.

Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia said a Nissan was speeding east on Ogden Avenue near Ridgeland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., when the driver crossed the center line, and slammed head-on into a Pontiac heading west.

Police said the driver of the other car, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released, but Cimaglia said she leaves behind a 6-year-old son.

Investigators were waiting for fingerprint evidence to confirm the identity of the driver of the Nissan. Police also were waiting for a warrant to draw his blood for a sobriety test.