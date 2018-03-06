CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was arrested overnight, after Elgin police investigated a threat of gun violence against Larkin High School, which was posted on Facebook and Snapchat.

A Larkin parent shared a picture of the threatening message posted on Facebook. It shows some text scratched out with a digital pen above the message “On march six I will be Shooting up Larkin high school.”

Elgin Police said they investigated the case overnight, and arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the threat. Police said the teenager did not have any access to guns, and was being held at the Kane County Youth Home, pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.

“We are glad that the community provided the information to authorities and ask parents to remind their children the seriousness of these types of threats. We will investigate and charge,” Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

Classes were set to go on as normal on Tuesday. Elgin police said officers would be at the school as a precaution.

The threat comes nearly three weeks after the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.