CHICAGO (CBS) — A Catholic school in the Portage Park neighborhood was on soft lockdown, and some CTA buses were rerouted Tuesday afternoon, as Chicago police surrounded a home in connection with a bank robbery attempt.

Chicago police responded to an attempted bank robbery around 10:45 a.m. at a bank near Irving Park Road and Kilpatrick Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene, and might have entered a home in the 4900 block of West Addison Street, about a half mile away, police said. SWAT teams surrounded the home Tuesday afternoon.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said nearby St. Bartholomew School was advised to go on soft lockdown in response to the situation.

“The situation does not involve the school, but involves the neighboring area of the school. The school will remain on soft lockdown until CPD advises them otherwise,” Archdiocese spokeswoman Anne Maselli said in an email.

The CTA also rerouted its 152 Addison buses between Cicero and Laramie avenues, via Irving Park Road.