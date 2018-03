CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died Tuesday night after a CTA bus hit her as it was making a turn on the South Side.

Police said the woman was crossing the street at the corner of 79th and Lafayette, when a CTA bus hit her as it was making a right turn. The bus was not in service at the time.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver was cited for failing to drive with due care, police said.