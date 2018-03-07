CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured when a CTA bus collided with an SUV early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The CTA bus was headed south on Halsted Street around 12:30 a.m. when an oncoming Chevrolet Suburban tried to turn in front of it at 74th Street, causing the crash.

The collision caused the bus to veer onto the sidewalk, taking a fire hydrant, a tree, and a bus shelter.

A surveillance camera at a nearby liquor store recorded the crash.

Five people were on board the bus. They went to the hospital, and have since been treated and released.

The driver of the Suburban went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. Police said he was cited for failure to yield, and for driving without a license or insurance.