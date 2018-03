CHICAGO (CBS) — Falling glass from a building on North Michigan Avenue led to street closures, but no injuries, police said.

A glass pane on the 14th floor of a building at 500 N. Michigan shattered around 12:30 p.m.

The exterior layer of glass broke on the south side of the building. If forced the closure of East Illinois Avenue.

Some of the glass fell onto the sidewalk below, authorities said.

The cause of the breakage was likely due to wear and tear.