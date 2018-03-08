CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a pair of robberies in the Jefferson Park neighborhood are connected to an online sales app.

The incidents took place in the 6300 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

In both cases, the victims used an online sales app to meet with a potential buyer of agreed merchandise.

When they meet, the offender shows a gun and then takes the victim’s property.

The alleged robberies took place on March 4 at 6:27 p.m. and March 6 at 11:25 p.m.

In the March 4 incident, the offender is described as a white male between 16 and 18-years-old.

A second offender is described as a black male between 16 and 18-years-old.

On March 6, the offender was described as either as a Hispanic or a black man with a light complexion between the ages of 15 and 17-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263