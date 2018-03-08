CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man who already was behind bars in another case has been charged with committing a carjacking and an armed robbery less than a week apart in January.

Police said Jesse Davis, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was identified as the suspect who stole a car at gunpoint on the afternoon of Jan. 7 on the 2100 block of West Monroe Street.

Davis also was identified as the suspect who attacked and robbed a 28-year-old woman on the 600 block of North Wolcott Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 13. Police said he approached the woman, stole her cell phone, punched her, threw her to the ground, and threatened to shoot her.

After identifying Davis as the suspect in both crimes, detectives learned he was being held at the Cook County Jail on other felony charges. He was arrested Wednesday, and charged with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and aggravated battery.

Davis was being held without bail, and was due back in court on March 21.