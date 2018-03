CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a man was wounded during a shooting in Lawndale.

A 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk just after 9:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Millard when he was shot in the right leg.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, his condition was stabilized.

Police say the shooter was described as a man between the ages of 17 and 25.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.