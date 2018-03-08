CHICAGO (CBS) — A three-time felon has been charged after he allegedly dragged a Chicago police officer from his minivan while trying to flee a traffic stop in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said 26-year-old Paris McKinley has been charged as an armed habitual criminal with one count each of armed violence, aggravated fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Officers pulled over McKinley around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as he was driving on the South Side. When one of the officers spotted a weapon on the floor of the back seat, McKinley allegedly accelerated, and dragged an officer several blocks before crashing into a building near 59th and Western.

McKinley allegedly ran away after the crash, and police arrested him around 1 a.m. at 62nd and Claremont.

A loaded gun was recovered from the minivan.

The officer who was dragged was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for evaluation. Police said his injuries were minor.

McKinley was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.