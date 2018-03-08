CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities say a south suburban man was indicted on federal charges for allegedly importing drugs from China.
Last fall, according to federal documents, 35-year-old Sanchez Lackland of Hazel Crest allegedly imported fentanyl and other drugs.
He and others had the substances shipped through the mail to approximately 19 Chicago-area addresses.
In December, authorities executed a search warrant at Lackland’s home and found heroin, methoxyacetyl fentanyl and acryl fentanyl.
They also found a loaded revolver and approximately $300,000 in cash.
According to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Lackland is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The federal indictment also charges 35-year-old Jermol Mixon of Orland Park.
Law enforcement agents followed Lackland as he delivered a package to Mixon’s home.
Authorities searched Mixon’s home and found heroin, methoxyacetyl fentanyl, acryl fentanyl along with $10,000 in cash.
Mixon also had a loaded gun. He is a convicted felon and cannot have firearms.
Both Lackland and Mixon are set to be arraigned on March 14.