CHICAGO (CBS) — “Meredith loves impacting the lives of her students and ensuring they are motivated for success,” Viennetta Pooler wrote in a touching email she sent CBS 2 about her sister, a dedicated teacher in desperate need of a kidney.

Pooler set up a donor drive Saturday for Meredith Stevenson, an educator at Providence St. Mel School on the West Side.

Stevenson suffered a kidney failure almost two years ago. She’s been on dialysis and on the transplant list since then.

She said her students have been her motivation, adding, “I do my very best to try to make an impact on their lives. That’s what keeps me going — the kids.”

Stevenson has been molding the minds of young minority students for 20 years, something that is not lost on her coworkers, who say they are praying she finds her kidney.

“It would changer her life and bring her back,” said Jeanette Butala, the school’s president and principal.

The donor drive will be held at Maywood Church of Christ, 619 S. 13th Avenue, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Over 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney transplant. Thursday was World Kidney Day, a global health awareness campaign aimed at shining the spotlight on the importance of kidneys and reducing the frequency of kidney disease.

To find out more about becoming an organ donor, visit LifeGoesOn.