CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois animal shelter is hoping to help their dogs and cats feel right at home.

The Knox County Humane Society is asking people to donate old chairs. The idea is that the furry friends at the shelter will feel more comfortable while meeting potential owners.

A post shared by Knox County Humane Society (@knoxcountyhumane) on Mar 7, 2018 at 6:18pm PST

So far the plan has been working. A Facebook post of the pets enjoying the chairs has gone viral, with more than 15 million views.

Since the video was posted on Monday, donations of old chairs have been pouring in from all over the country.