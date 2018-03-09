CHICAGO (CBS) — The outbound Eisenhower Expressway was shut down for nearly four hours overnight in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, after a shooting Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said a 28-year-old man was driving west on the Eisenhower when he was shot around 10:10 p.m. between Cicero and Laramie avenues.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his left leg. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed until around 2 a.m. as Illinois State Police investigated.