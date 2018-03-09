CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers shot a suspect in the buttocks Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed officers shot one person during an “armed encounter with police” near 72nd and Merrill.

Police Involved Shooting – 7200 S. Merrill. Initial preliminary report of one offender struck following armed encounter with police. One weapon recovered & 2 offenders in custody. PIO responding and details to follow. pic.twitter.com/TzzbkEgo41 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 9, 2018

A fire department spokesman said the man who was shot was wounded in the buttocks, and was being treated by paramedics at the scene. It was not immediately clear which hospital he would go to.

Guglielmi said two suspects were in custody.

Further details were not immediately available.