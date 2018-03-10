CHICAGO (CBS) — Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a suburban couple shot and killed at Central Michigan University.

Their 19-year-old-son is now charged with their murder.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

Funeral services will be held Saturday for James Eric Davis Sr. and his wife Diva Davis.

He was part-time Bellwood Police officer.

Diva worked as a flight attendant.

Those who knew the couple say they were devoted parents and couldn’t believed this happened.

Dozens of people attended the viewing Friday at the Johnson Funeral Home in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr. shot his parents in his dorm room last week.

He took off after the shooting but was latter arrested by police.

The family’s attorney told CBS 2 this is not the Davis Jr. they know.

“They still love and are showing their support for Eric Jr. They want him to know that he has not been abandoned,” says family attorney Brent Hopper. “Because they know that this was not Eric.”

The funeral services will take place at Broadview Missionary Baptist Church.