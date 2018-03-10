CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban high school soccer coach is charged for allegedly sexually assaulting three students.

Vernon Hills High School administrators contacted authorities Thursday after learning about “possible criminal conduct involving a member of the high school staff and a student.”

That’s according to Vernon Hills police.

Authorities say 28-year-old Cori Beard, a part-time assistant soccer coach for both the boys’ and girls’ teams was allegedly involved in “unlawful sexual acts with three current Vernon Hills High School boys.”

Police say the acts took place between December 2017 and February 2018.

The school district says Beard worked for Community High School District 128 since the 2013-2014 school year.

Beard, a Vernon Hills resident, was charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports she is being at the Lake County Jail on a one million dollar bail.

Beard’s next court date is set for March 13.

The district says it is providing counseling services to its students and staff.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call 847-247-4884.