CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after being wounded in a West Humboldt Park shooting.

Chicago Police say a 27-year-old man was in his car just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon when someone walked up to him in the 900 block of North Richmond and shot him in the neck.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, paramedics took the wounded man to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.