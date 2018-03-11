CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people have died and at least 13 others have been injured in weekend shootings across Chicago.

According to police, the two fatalities were the men found Saturday night in a Little Village auto body shop.

The first shooting happened Friday just after 6:00 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Winthrop.

The 15-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was in stable condition.

Area North Detectives are investigating but so far no suspect is in custody.

On Saturday seven people were shot, including two fatally in the 3300 block of S. Lawndale.

Early Sunday morning, a man at a gas station lot in the 3000 block of South Halsted heard shots and felt pain.

Authorities say he was to be transferred to Stroger with a gunshot would to the right leg.

No one is in custody.

