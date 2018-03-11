CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a week ago when Loyola was celebrating their Missouri Valley Conference title.

That win propelled the team to the Big Dance.

The team will officially realize their dream when they gather with fellow students for Selection Sunday.

Loyola will find out who, where and when they’ll play.

This will be their first NCAA tournament since 1985.

“I think that’s when it will all hit me hard,” says Loyola Guard Donte Ingram.

“Hopefully we’ll get a huge group of people here,” says Loyola Guard Clayton Custer. “Students should be coming back from spring break. I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like.”

Head Coach Porter Moser is trying to send a message of continuity to his players.

“There’s a lot of times coaches will say after the regular season, it’s a new season. I said everyone says that when you didn’t win it,” says Moser. “I said this isn’t a new season for us. It’s an extension of what we’re doing.”

Loyola won the NCAA championship in 1963.

Mayor Richard J. Daley welcomed the team back to Chicago as they brought home their championship trophy after they beat Cincinnati.

That year the entire Rambler team was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame for helping to tear down the color barrier in college basketball.

Loyola had four black players in the starting line up that year.