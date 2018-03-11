CHICAGO (CBS) — A dancing good time at a watch party with the Loyola Ramblers and their fans at the Gentile Arena.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has more.

The team will be playing the University of Miami on Thursday.

It was a fun celebration.

A way to celebrate the school’s first trip back to the NCAA tournament in decades.

Loyola fans are hoping to make a deep run and maybe, just maybe, be this year’s Cinderella.

“I’m just so excited for them to go dancing. It’s just such a fun time to be at Loyola right now,” says Loyola junior Areeba Javed.

“We were here 33 years ago and I won’t tell you how crazy the campus was,” says Loyola graduate Ernest Sanders. “But it was phenomenal. And we’re looking forward to the same results and better today.”

Fans think they can make a big run this year.