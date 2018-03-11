CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed two people in a Little Village body shop.

Authorities found two men dead inside the business.

The victims were 33 and 56-years-old respectively.

The fatal shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 3300 block of South Lawndale and 34th Street.

Dozens of officers responded to the scene.

Neighbors say they’ve seen gun violence in the area before but not this type of response.

“You live in this neighborhood, you’re used to shots,” says resident Shirlee Garcia. “There’s been police, maybe (for) drug busts, but not anything of this magnitude.”

Chicago Police say no one is in custody with the active and ongoing investigation.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 56-year-old victim is identified as Gilberto Castaneda.

No word on the identity of the other man killed.