CHICAGO (CBS) — A Conant High School student was killed in a fiery car crash Sunday night in Schaumburg.

According to police, 16-year-old Graham Fath, of unincorporated Schaumburg, was traveling eastbound on Wiley Road when his vehicle crossed onto the westbound lane, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. He was ejected from the vehicle, which caught fire, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the cause of the accident.

In 2013, Fath was nationally recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, which recognizes individuals who perform extraordinary acts of heroism in civilian life. He was among four boys who stopped a father and son from drowning in the Vermilion River near Oglesby, Illinois.

“He was really proud of it and he loved sharing it because, I mean, that’s a huge accomplishment. That’s a huge thing that he did,” said Morgan Schmidt-Cristao, a friend of Fath’s.

The teenager also recently graduated from the Hoffman Estates Police Explorers program. Officers tell CBS 2 he was a “standout” student who was always volunteering to help the less fortunate.

Conant High School Principal Julie Nowak issued a statement to the school community about Fath’s death, saying, “The Conant community is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of one of our students. Graham was an active member of our band and a student broadcaster for sporting events, along with participating in several other activities. He was also involved in the Hoffman Estates Police Explorer Program.”

Nowak added that the school will continue to provide support and counseling services to students in response to the event.

The Schaumburg Police Department is investigating.