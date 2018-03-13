CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears appear to be on the verge of landing two big new weapons for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, reportedly agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton.

According to published reports, the Bears agreed to a 3-year, $42 million contract with Robinson; and a 4-year, $32 million contract with Burton. The deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Robinson, a second-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2014, was widely considered one of the top free agent receivers on the Market. The 6’3” wideout had just one catch in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL in the season opener, but had great production before that.

In his second season in Jacksonville in 2015, Robinson caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards, and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns. His production dipped slightly in 2016, with 73 catches for 883 yards and 6 touchdowns.

If healthy, the 24-year-old receiver would give the Bears their first genuine playmaker at wide receiver since Alshon Jeffery left for the Eagles last offseason.

In the 26-year-old Burton, the Bears also add a young, talented pass-catching tight end.

Stuck behind Pro Bowler Zach Ertz on the Eagles, Burton had 23 catches for 248 yards in 2017, but scored 5 touchdowns in those limited opportunities. He also threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on a trick play in Super Bowl LII.

With both Robinson and Burton standing 6’3”, the Bears add two big targets entering their prime, a major coup for new head coach Matt Nagy as he seeks to develop Trubisky into a star.