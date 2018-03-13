CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer shot a man armed with a large meat cleaver Tuesday morning, while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Shortly before noon, Deering District officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with a knife at a home near 28th and Throop, Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said.

When police arrived, the woman who had called 911 helped the officers get inside the home, and told them where she thought the man was. When the officers went to the second floor, they found a man armed with a cleaver in one of the bedrooms, and he appeared to be cutting himself, Ryan said.

The officers told the man several times to drop the knife, and when he didn’t, the officers used Tasers in an effort to prevent him from harming himself any further, according to Ryan. The Tasers appeared to have minimal effect, and when the man came out of the room, one of the officers shot him in the leg.

The man went to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A large meat cleaver was recovered at the scene, Ryan said.

Ryan said the officers were wearing body cameras. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the shooting, and the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days.